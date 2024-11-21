E&P Financial Group Announces Share Buy-Back Update

E&P Financial Group Ltd. (AU:EP1) has released an update.
E&P Financial Group Ltd. has announced an update on its ongoing buy-back scheme, revealing that a total of 12,534,027 ordinary fully paid shares have been repurchased as of November 22, 2024. This strategic move aims to bolster shareholder value by reducing the number of shares available in the market. Investors keen on stock buy-back activities may find this development noteworthy as it reflects the company’s commitment to enhancing shareholder returns.
