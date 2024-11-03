News & Insights

E&P Financial Group Announces Share Buy-Back Plan

E&P Financial Group Ltd. (AU:EP1) has released an update.

E&P Financial Group Ltd. has announced a significant off-market share buy-back, allowing eligible shareholders to sell up to 48,076,923 shares at $0.52 each. This buy-back is part of the company’s strategic move as it plans to delist from the Australian Securities Exchange. Shareholders have the option to participate or retain their shares as the company transitions to an unlisted entity.

