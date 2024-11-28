E&P Financial Group Announces Daily Share Buy-Back

E&P Financial Group Ltd. (AU:EP1) has released an update.

E&P Financial Group Ltd. has announced a daily buy-back of its EP1 ordinary fully paid securities, repurchasing 733,167 shares on the previous day. This move is part of an equal access scheme buy-back strategy, reflecting the company’s ongoing efforts to manage its capital structure and potentially enhance shareholder value.

