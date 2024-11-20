E&P Financial Group Announces Daily Buy-Back Update

E&P Financial Group Ltd. (AU:EP1) has released an update.

E&P Financial Group Ltd. has announced a daily buy-back update, revealing that it repurchased 951,075 of its ordinary fully paid securities. This move is part of its ongoing equal access scheme buy-back initiative aimed at optimizing its capital structure. Investors may find this a strategic effort to enhance shareholder value by reducing the number of shares in circulation.

