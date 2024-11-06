E&P Financial Group Addresses Disclosure Oversight

News & Insights

November 06, 2024 — 01:10 am EST

E&P Financial Group Ltd. (AU:EP1) has released an update.

E&P Financial Group Ltd. has corrected an administrative error related to the disclosure of director Ben Keeble’s interest changes, reaffirming its commitment to corporate governance and transparency. The oversight involved the omission of a required document, which has now been rectified. This incident is considered isolated, and the company assures that its governance policies are robust.

