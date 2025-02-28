$EOSE stock is up 7% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$EOSE stock has now risen 7% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $8,894,772 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $EOSE:
$EOSE Insider Trading Activity
$EOSE insiders have traded $EOSE stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EOSE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- JEFFREY S BORNSTEIN has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 162,720 shares for an estimated $427,653.
$EOSE Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 92 institutional investors add shares of $EOSE stock to their portfolio, and 79 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- LEGAL & GENERAL GROUP PLC added 4,796,626 shares (+61220.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $23,311,602
- UBS GROUP AG added 3,260,478 shares (+6829.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $15,845,923
- MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS LTD. added 3,236,531 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $15,729,540
- SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP added 2,885,283 shares (+185.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $14,022,475
- STATE STREET CORP added 2,392,967 shares (+273.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $11,629,819
- ELECTRON CAPITAL PARTNERS, LLC removed 2,237,222 shares (-28.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $10,872,898
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC added 2,030,431 shares (+247.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $9,867,894
