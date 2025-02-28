$EOSE stock is up 7% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$EOSE stock has now risen 7% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $8,894,772 of trading volume.

$EOSE Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $EOSE:

$EOSE insiders have traded $EOSE stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EOSE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JEFFREY S BORNSTEIN has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 162,720 shares for an estimated $427,653.

$EOSE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 92 institutional investors add shares of $EOSE stock to their portfolio, and 79 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

