EOSE Stock Is Up 52% Despite Volatile Stretch, and One Fund Just Disclosed a New $15 Million Stake

Key Points

Cannell Capital initiated a stake in Eos Energy Enterprises during the fourth quarter, buying up 13,083 shares.

The quarter-end position value increased by $14.99 million as a result.

The new position in Eos Energy Enterprises represents 7.27% of fund AUM, which places it within the fund's top five holdings.

On February 17, 2026, Cannell Capital disclosed a new position in Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE), acquiring 13,083 shares in a trade estimated at $14.99 million.

What happened

According to a recent SEC filing, Cannell Capital established a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) during the fourth quarter by acquiring 13,083 shares. The new position’s value at quarter-end stood at $14.99 million.

What else to know

This is a new position, making up 7.27% of the fund’s reportable U.S. equity assets under management following the filing.

Top five holdings after the quarter: NYSE: NOA: $15.45 million NASDAQ: EOSE: $14.99 million NASDAQ: SNDL: $14.54 million NYSE: NPKI: $11.21 million NYSE: NGS: $10.98 million

As of Tuesday, shares of Eos Energy Enterprises were priced at $6.06, up 52% over the past year and well outperforming the S&P 500’s roughly 16% gain in the same period.

Company overview

Metric Value Price (as of Tuesday) $6.06 Market capitalization $2 billion Revenue (TTM) $63.46 million Net income (TTM) ($1.12 billion)

Company snapshot

Eos Energy Enterprises designs and manufactures stationary battery storage solutions, with the Eos Znyth DC battery system as its flagship product.

The company generates revenue by providing battery storage systems for grid-scale, utility, commercial, and industrial energy storage applications.

It serves utility companies, renewable energy developers, and commercial and industrial clients seeking large-scale energy storage solutions.

This energy storage firm develops grid-scale battery systems for utilities and renewables, targeting large-scale power applications.

What this transaction means for investors

This Eos buy last quarter is interesting because shares are up about 52% this past year, but they’ve had an incredibly volatile run, crashing 53% in 2026 after at one point quadrupling in value last year.



Financially, Eos just delivered more than 7x year over year revenue growth, with full year 2025 sales reaching $114.2 million and fourth quarter revenue alone hitting a record $58 million. The backlog now stands at $701.5 million, representing 2.8 GWh of contracted volume, and the commercial pipeline has swelled to $23.6 billion. Management is guiding to $300 million to $400 million in revenue for 2026.



The balance sheet tells an equally important story. After a major capital raise, the company ended 2025 with $624.6 million in cash and extended debt maturities to 2030 and beyond. Substantial doubt about its ability to continue as a going concern has been removed.



Still, losses remain significant, and adjusted EBITDA was negative $219 million for the year. Within a portfolio that also holds smaller, event-driven, and commodity-exposed names, this position seemingly signals comfort with volatility. For long-term investors, the key question is whether Eos can convert its backlog into higher margin revenue before capital markets patience runs thin.

Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends SNDL. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

