$EOSE stock is up 3% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$EOSE stock has now risen 3% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $15,543,050 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $EOSE (you can track the company live on Quiver's $EOSE stock page):
$EOSE Insider Trading Activity
$EOSE insiders have traded $EOSE stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EOSE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- JOE MASTRANGELO (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 397,536 shares for an estimated $2,480,422.
- NATHAN KROEKER (CCO and Interim CFO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 224,234 shares for an estimated $1,406,767.
- MICHAEL W SILBERMAN (General Counsel) sold 100,943 shares for an estimated $692,468
- SUMEET PURI (Chief Accounting Officer) sold 36,173 shares for an estimated $248,146
$EOSE Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 110 institutional investors add shares of $EOSE stock to their portfolio, and 67 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- DRIEHAUS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 3,559,725 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $13,455,760
- GROUP ONE TRADING LLC added 2,636,131 shares (+228.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $9,964,575
- ALYESKA INVESTMENT GROUP, L.P. removed 1,628,500 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $6,155,730
- UBS GROUP AG removed 1,326,526 shares (-40.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $5,014,268
- BARINGS LLC removed 1,204,430 shares (-50.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $4,552,745
- AMERICAN FINANCIAL GROUP INC added 1,182,310 shares (+174.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $4,469,131
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC added 1,050,128 shares (+36.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,969,483
$EOSE Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $EOSE in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Stifel issued a "Buy" rating on 06/09/2025
- Guggenheim issued a "Buy" rating on 06/02/2025
$EOSE Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $EOSE recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $EOSE in the last 6 months, with a median target of $8.5.
Here are some recent targets:
- Stephen Gengaro from Stifel set a target price of $8.5 on 06/09/2025
- Joseph Osha from Guggenheim set a target price of $55.0 on 06/02/2025
- Chip Moore from Roth MKM set a target price of $5.0 on 02/20/2025
