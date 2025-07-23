$EOSE stock is up 3% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$EOSE stock has now risen 3% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $15,543,050 of trading volume.

$EOSE Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $EOSE (you can track the company live on Quiver's $EOSE stock page ):

$EOSE insiders have traded $EOSE stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EOSE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JOE MASTRANGELO (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 397,536 shares for an estimated $2,480,422 .

. NATHAN KROEKER (CCO and Interim CFO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 224,234 shares for an estimated $1,406,767 .

. MICHAEL W SILBERMAN (General Counsel) sold 100,943 shares for an estimated $692,468

SUMEET PURI (Chief Accounting Officer) sold 36,173 shares for an estimated $248,146

$EOSE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 110 institutional investors add shares of $EOSE stock to their portfolio, and 67 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$EOSE Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $EOSE in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Stifel issued a "Buy" rating on 06/09/2025

Guggenheim issued a "Buy" rating on 06/02/2025

$EOSE Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $EOSE recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $EOSE in the last 6 months, with a median target of $8.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Stephen Gengaro from Stifel set a target price of $8.5 on 06/09/2025

on 06/09/2025 Joseph Osha from Guggenheim set a target price of $55.0 on 06/02/2025

on 06/02/2025 Chip Moore from Roth MKM set a target price of $5.0 on 02/20/2025

