EOS Price Predictions: Where Will the EOS Crypto Go in 2022 Amid Network Rebrand?

Among the cryptocurrencies investors may not have heard of is EOS (CCC:EOS-USD). However, intrigue has picked up around this token and expert EOS price predictions, following some interesting recent news.

EOS is a platform that is aimed at developers. Through allowing for more decentralized applications (DApps) to be built, EOS hopes to build out the real-world use cases so desperately needed in the crypto world. Accordingly, EOS had sought the help of Block.one, a blockchain software company, to assist in its development.

An intriguing battle between the EOS community and Block.one has been ongoing for some time. This has led to EOS founder Daniel Larimer proposing a rebrand of EOS in its entirety. What this will ultimately bring remains to be seen. However, those in the crypto world are watching what’s going on as they would a soap opera. The hope is that a new vision focused on the community may help this coin soar once again.

For those interested in EOS, let’s dive into where the experts see this coin headed from here.

EOS Price Predictions

For context, EOS currently trades at $2.86 per coin.

WalletInvestor provides a 1-year and 5-year price target of $4.73 and $10.51, respectively, for EOS.

Capital.com predicts EOS could hit $5.20 in 2023, $7 in 2025 and hit $11.20 in 2028.

CoinQuora provides quite a large near-term range for EOS. On the bearish end, this coin could hit $3.78. As far as upside goes, this site puts forward a target of $22.89.

Finally, LongForecast provides a 1-year and 3-year price target of $2.41 and $5.78, respectively, for EOS.

