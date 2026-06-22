Eos Energy vs. Plug Power: One Clean Energy Stock Looks Compelling Right Now

Key Points

Eos Energy provides zinc-based energy storage solutions designed for utility-scale applications.

Plug Power operates a massive hydrogen ecosystem including production, fueling stations, and fuel cells.

Which of these clean energy contenders offers a better long-term path for your portfolio?

10 stocks we like better than Eos Energy Enterprises ›

Choosing between Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) and Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) requires understanding two distinct paths to future energy as the world pivots toward renewables.

Eos Energy focuses on long-duration zinc batteries for utilities, while Plug Power builds a comprehensive ecosystem for liquid hydrogen and fuel cells. Both companies are currently recording significant net losses as they scale their manufacturing and infrastructure. Comparing their financial stability and valuation helps determine which stock offers a better risk-to-reward profile for your portfolio.

The case for Eos Energy Enterprises

The clean energy landscape is rapidly evolving, attracting significant interest from those looking at renewable energy stocks that focus on sustainability.

Eos Energy Enterprises designs and manufactures zinc-based energy storage systems for utility-scale and industrial applications. These systems provide grid-congestion relief and help integrate renewable energy sources into the existing power grid. During fiscal year 2025, two customers accounted for roughly 51.5% and 18.8% of total revenue.

In FY 2025, revenue reached nearly $114.2 million, a massive leap from the roughly $15.6 million reported in the previous year. The company reported a net loss of approximately $969.6 million, resulting in a negative net margin of roughly 849.1%. Net margin measures how much profit or loss a company generates as a percentage of its total revenue.

As of its December 2025 balance sheet, the current ratio is roughly 4.9x, which measures a company's ability to pay short-term debts with assets that can be converted to cash within a year. The debt-to-equity ratio is nearly -1.0x, indicating that total liabilities exceed shareholder equity mainly because of accumulated losses. Free cash flow (FCF), or the cash remaining after paying for operations and capital equipment, was approximately negative $265.0 million in FY 2025.

The case for Plug Power

Plug Power is building an end-to-end clean hydrogen ecosystem that includes production, storage, and energy generation. The company has deployed more than 74,000 fuel cell systems and operates hundreds of fueling stations for material handling and logistics. For the year ended Dec. 31, 2025, Walmart (NASDAQ:WMT) accounted for nearly 24.2% of total revenue, while the second-largest customer accounted for 14.3%.

In FY 2025, revenue reached approximately $709.9 million, up from nearly $628.8 million in the prior year. However, the company recorded a net loss of roughly $1.6 billion, representing a negative net margin of approximately 229.8%. This metric reflects the company's high ongoing costs relative to its current sales levels.

As of the December 2025 balance sheet, the company's debt-to-equity ratio is close to 1.0x, which measures total debt relative to shareholder equity. The current ratio is roughly 2.3x, showing the company has more than double the short-term assets needed to cover near-term obligations. FCF for FY 2025 was approximately negative $661.5 million.

Risk profile comparison

Eos Energy Enterprises faces intense competition from established lithium-ion battery manufacturers. These competitors often have greater vertical integration and lower operating expenses, particularly those based in China. The company also relies heavily on government subsidies, and any reduction or expiration of these programs could significantly lower demand for its technology.

Plug Power competes with major hydrogen players, such as Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE), which has a strong customer base and is growing rapidly. It also competes with incumbents such as Linde (NASDAQ:LIN) that have significantly larger resources and established infrastructure for traditional energy generation. The company also faces risks related to amendments to government tax incentives, specifically under the One Big Beautiful Bill Act, which could impair the financial viability of hydrogen projects.

Valuation comparison

Eos Energy Enterprises carries a much lower valuation relative to its future earnings estimates, while Plug Power offers a lower multiple relative to its current sales.

Metric Eos Energy Enterprises Plug Power Sector Benchmark Forward P/E 12.6x n/a 29.8x P/S ratio 13.8x 4.5x

Sector benchmark uses the SPDR XLI sector ETF.

Valuation metrics sourced from Financial Modeling Prep (FMP) and may differ from other data providers.

Which stock would I buy in 2026?

If I had to buy one stock today for 2026 and beyond, it would be Eos Energy.

The single biggest risk with early-stage clean energy companies is production. Eos is actively scaling manufacturing. Its automated "Battery Line 2" is online, and its production volume is growing. In Q1 2026, Eos delivered 5.7 times more battery modules as production ramped up.

Conversely, Plug Power has a multi-year history of over-promising on hydrogen infrastructure timelines and underdelivering. Although it is also increasing capacity and even producing green hydrogen in-house to cut costs and reliance on third parties, it had to recently stall or abandon some projects that were linked to federal loan guarantees under the previous government, which were later shelved by the Trump administration.

Eos also has a rapidly growing backlog, now sitting at $600 million. That’s huge for a start-up. It also recently partnered with Cerberus Capital to create an independent company, Frontier Power USA, that will develop and operate energy storage projects using Eos’ battery technology.

Just days ago, Eos also secured its first massive European master supply agreement with a 50 megawatt-hour (MWh) capacity commitment with potential to scale up to 2 gigawatt hours through 2031. Under the agreement, Germany-based CAPAC Energy will be the exclusive distributor of Eos’ technology across Germany, Austria, and Switzerland.

Plug Power is turning around and expects to become fully profitable by 2028. That’s an ambitious goal that could send the stock soaring if the company achieves it. Yet, I’d still bet on Eos Energy today, as it is advancing on tangible operational milestones and has a big backlog.

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Neha Chamaria has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Bloom Energy and Walmart. The Motley Fool recommends Linde. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.