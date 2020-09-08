Eos Energy Storage To Combine With B. Riley Principal Merger Corp II

(RTTNews) - Eos Energy Storage LLC and B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. II (BMRG), a special purpose acquisition company sponsored by an affiliate of B. Riley Financial, Inc. (RILY), announced a merger deal that would result in Eos becoming a publicly listed company. The business combination values Eos at an implied $550 million pro forma enterprise value. Upon closing, the combined company will be renamed Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. It intends to list common stock on Nasdaq under the ticker, EOSE.

Eos Energy said the net proceeds will be used to fund the rapid growth of Eos's corporate strategy, which includes the expansion of its manufacturing capacity to meet customer demand, investment in personnel to further drive research, development and commercialization, in addition to general corporate purposes.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.