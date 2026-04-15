Eos Energy Enterprises Stock Gains 15% Over Joint Development Agreement With TURBINE-X Energy

(RTTNews) - Stock of Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (EOSE) is rising about 15 percent on Wednesday morning trading after the company announced a Joint Development Agreement with TURBINE-X Energy, Inc. to develop and deploy private power infrastructure for AI.

The company's shares are currently trading at $7.31 on the Nasdaq, up 15.59 percent. The stock opened at $6.90 and has climbed as high as $7.55 so far today. Over the past year, it has traded between $3.69 and $19.86.

As per the deal, TURBINE-X is targeting up to 2 GWh of Eos storage systems across a defined project pipeline over the next 36 months, with initial deployments targeted for 2027.

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