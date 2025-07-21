Eos Energy Enterprises (EOSE) Surges 10.8%: Is This an Indication of Further Gains?

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (EOSE) shares rallied 10.8% in the last trading session to close at $5.87. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 15.7% gain over the past four weeks.

Eos Energy Enterprises’ shares increased since it announced that it will report its second quarter 2025 results on July 31.



In the first quarter of 2025, the company posted record quarterly revenues of $10 million, up 58% year-over-year. The upside was driven by increased customer deliveries. Even though the company posted an adjusted EBITDA loss of $43.2 million in the first quarter, it marked a 145-point margin improvement driven by increased customer deliveries at lower product costs.

This company is expected to post quarterly loss of $0.16 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +46.7%. Revenues are expected to be $23.46 million, up 2506.9% from the year-ago quarter.

While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.

For Eos Energy Enterprises, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on EOSE going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Eos Energy Enterprises is part of the Zacks Industrial Services industry. LegalZoom (LZ), another stock in the same industry, closed the last trading session 0.1% higher at $8.85. LZ has returned 3.4% in the past month.

For LegalZoom, the consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at $0.15. This represents a change of +50% from what the company reported a year ago. LegalZoom currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

One Big Gain, Every Trading Day

To help you take full advantage of this market, you’re invited to access every stock recommendation in all our private portfolios - for just $1.

Zacks private portfolio services that closed 256 double and triple-digit winners in 2024 alone. That’s about one big gain every day the market was open. Of course, not all our picks are winners, but members have seen recent gains as high as +627% +1,340%, and +1,708%.

Imagine how much you could profit with a steady stream of real-time picks from all our services that cover a number of strategies to suit a variety of investing and trading styles.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (EOSE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

LegalZoom.com, Inc. (LZ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.