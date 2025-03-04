EOS ENERGY ENTERPRISES Earnings Results: $EOSE Reports Quarterly Earnings

EOS ENERGY ENTERPRISES ($EOSE) posted quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported earnings of -$2.20 per share, missing estimates of -$0.23 by $1.97. The company also reported revenue of $7,300,000, beating estimates of $6,708,682 by $591,318.

EOS ENERGY ENTERPRISES Insider Trading Activity

EOS ENERGY ENTERPRISES insiders have traded $EOSE stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EOSE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JEFFREY S BORNSTEIN has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 162,720 shares for an estimated $427,653.

EOS ENERGY ENTERPRISES Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 92 institutional investors add shares of EOS ENERGY ENTERPRISES stock to their portfolio, and 79 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

