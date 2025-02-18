Eos Energy Enterprises Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Financial Results Release and Shareholder Q&A Opportunity

Eos Energy Enterprises plans to release 2024 financial results on March 4, 2025, with a follow-up call on March 5.

Quiver AI Summary

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. announced that it will release its fourth quarter and full year 2024 financial results after the U.S. market closes on March 4, 2025, with a conference call scheduled for March 5 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss these results. Eos is innovation leader in zinc-based long-duration energy storage systems, and in an effort to engage shareholders, it has partnered with Say Technologies to allow them to submit questions for the call. From February 25 to March 3, registered shareholders can submit inquiries, which will be addressed during the live call. The webcast will be available on Eos' Investor Relations page, and a replay will be accessible for twelve months following the event.

Potential Positives

Eos Energy Enterprises is set to release its fourth quarter and full year 2024 financial results, providing investors with key insights into the company's performance and future outlook.

The company is increasing shareholder engagement by partnering with Say Technologies, allowing retail and institutional shareholders to submit and vote on questions for the upcomingearnings call

The proactive approach to shareholder interaction demonstrates Eos's commitment to transparency and accountability in its discussions about business performance.

Eos continues to highlight its innovative Znyth™ aqueous zinc battery technology, positioning itself as a leader in sustainable and efficient energy storage solutions manufactured in the U.S.

Potential Negatives

The press release contains numerous forward-looking statements, which may indicate uncertainty regarding the company's future financial performance and operational milestones.

There is a potential risk of default on the delayed draw term loan with Cerberus, raising concerns about the company’s financial stability and ability to meet obligations.

Challenges related to raising future financing and maintaining the NASDAQ listing may signal financial vulnerabilities or difficulties in navigating market conditions.

FAQ

When will Eos Energy release its financial results?

Eos Energy will release its fourth quarter and full year 2024 financial results on March 4, 2025.

How can shareholders submit questions for theearnings call

Shareholders can submit questions via the Say Technologies Q&A Platform starting February 25 until March 3, 2025.

What time is the Eos Energyearnings callscheduled?

Theearnings callwill take place on March 5, 2025, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

Where can I access the webcast of theearnings call

The live webcast can be accessed on the “Investor Relations” page of Eos’ website or through a provided registration link.

What technology does Eos Energy use for energy storage?

Eos Energy utilizes its Znyth™ aqueous zinc battery technology for long-duration energy storage solutions.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$EOSE Insider Trading Activity

$EOSE insiders have traded $EOSE stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EOSE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JEFFREY S BORNSTEIN has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 162,720 shares for an estimated $427,653.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$EOSE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 91 institutional investors add shares of $EOSE stock to their portfolio, and 80 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



EDISON, N.J., Feb. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ: EOSE)



("Eos" or the “Company”), America’s leading innovator in designing, manufacturing, and providing zinc-based long duration energy storage systems sourced and manufactured in the United States, today announced it will release its fourth quarter and full year 2024 financial results after the U.S. market closes on March 4, 2025. A conference call to discuss its results will take place the following morning on March 5 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time.





Eos is now partnering with Say Technologies to allow retail and institutional shareholders to submit and vote on questions ahead of theearnings call A selection of key questions applicable to the broad investor base will be addressed live during the call, offering shareholders an opportunity to engage with Eos management.





Starting on February 25, 2025, at 8:00 a.m. ET, registered shareholders will be able to submit questions via



the Say Technologies Q&A Platform



, which will remain open until 8:00 a.m. ET on March 3, 2025. For any support inquiries shareholders may email



support@saytechnologies.com



.







Registration Information







The live webcast of theearnings callwill be available on the “Investor Relations” page of the Company’s website at



Eos Investors



or may be accessed using this link (



registration link



). To avoid delays, we encourage participants to join the conference call fifteen minutes ahead of the scheduled start time.





The conference call replay will be available via webcast through Eos’ investor relations website for twelve months following the live presentation. The webcast replay will be available from approximately 11:30 a.m. ET on March 5, 2025, and can be accessed by visiting



Eos Investors









About Eos Energy Enterprises







Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. is accelerating the shift to American energy independence with positively ingenious solutions that transform how the world stores power. Our breakthrough Znyth™ aqueous zinc battery was designed to overcome the limitations of conventional lithium-ion technology. It is safe, scalable, efficient, sustainable, manufactured in the U.S., and the core of our innovative systems that today provides utility, industrial, and commercial customers with a proven, reliable energy storage alternative for 3 to 12-hour applications. Eos was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Edison, New Jersey. For more information about Eos (NASDAQ: EOSE), visit



eose.com



.







Forward Looking Statements







Except for the historical information contained herein, the matters set forth in this press release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our path to profitability and strategic outlook, statements regarding our capital needs to support project AMAZE, statements regarding the anticipated use of proceeds from the delayed draw term loan with Cerberus, and statements that refer to outlook, projections, forecasts or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, including any underlying assumptions. The words "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intends," "may," "might," "plan," "possible," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "would" and similar expressions may identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Forward-looking statements are based on our management’s beliefs, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, them. Because such statements are based on expectations as to future financial and operating results and are not statements of fact, actual results may differ materially from those projected.





Factors which may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, but are not limited to: changes adversely affecting the business in which we are engaged; our ability to forecast trends accurately; our ability to generate cash, service indebtedness and incur additional indebtedness; our ability to achieve the operational milestones on the delayed draw term loan; our ability to raise financing in the future, including the discretionary revolving facility from Cerberus; risks associated with the credit agreement with Cerberus, including risks of default, dilution of outstanding Common Stock, consequences for failure to meet milestones and contractual lockup of shares; our customers’ ability to secure project financing; the amount of final tax credits available to our customers or to Eos pursuant to the Inflation Reduction Act; uncertainties around our ability to meet the applicable conditions precedent to funding under the DOE loan; our ability to continue to develop efficient manufacturing processes to scale and to forecast related costs and efficiencies accurately; fluctuations in our revenue and operating results; competition from existing or new competitors; our ability to convert firm order backlog and pipeline to revenue; risks associated with security breaches in our information technology systems; risks related to legal proceedings or claims; risks associated with evolving energy policies in the United States and other countries and the potential costs of regulatory compliance; risks associated with changes to the U.S. trade environment; risks resulting from the impact of global pandemics, including the novel coronavirus, Covid-19; our ability to maintain the listing of our shares of common stock on NASDAQ; our ability to grow our business and manage growth profitably, maintain relationships with customers and suppliers and retain our management and key employees; risks related to the adverse changes in general economic conditions, including inflationary pressures and increased interest rates; risk from supply chain disruptions and other impacts of geopolitical conflict; changes in applicable laws or regulations; the possibility that Eos may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors; other factors beyond our control; risks related to adverse changes in general economic conditions; and other risks and uncertainties.





The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are also subject to additional risks, uncertainties, and factors, including those more fully described in the Company’s most recent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent reports on Forms 10-Q and 8-K. Further information on potential risks that could affect actual results will be included in the subsequent periodic and current reports and other filings that the Company makes with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. Moreover, the Company operates in a very competitive and rapidly changing environment, and new risks and uncertainties may emerge that could have an impact on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release.





Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and, except as required by law, the Company assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.