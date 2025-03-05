Eos Energy Earnings Miss Estimates in Q4, Revenues Rise 10% Y/Y

Eos Energy Enterprises EOSE incurred a loss of $2.20 per share in fourth-quarter 2024, which was wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 25 cents. The company had reported a loss of 25 cents per share in the fourth quarter of 2023. Adjusted loss for the quarter was $1.22 compared with a loss of 29 cents in the year-ago quarter.



Eos Energy posted net revenues of $7.3 million in the reported quarter, which marked 10% year-over-year growth. The top line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6.5 million.

Eos Energy’s Q4 Gross Loss Remains Flat Y/Y

The cost of sales amounted to $30.8 million in the quarter, up 1.3% from the year-ago quarter. EOSE reported a gross loss of $23.5 million, flat compared with the prior year quarter. The gross loss was due to lower Z3 material costs, partially offset by higher project execution costs related to commissioning and field operations.



The company reported an operating income of $28.2 million, up 52% from the year-ago quarter.

EOSE Q4 Cash Position

The company reported cash and cash equivalents of $74.3 million as of Dec. 31, 2024, higher than $69.5 million as of Dec. 31, 2023. The company used around $154 million in cash in operating activities in 2024 compared with $145 million in 2023.

Eos Energy’s 2024 Results

The company reported a loss of $4.55 per share in 2024, wider than the loss of $1.81 in 2023. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2024 was pegged at a loss of $2.52.



Eos Energy’s revenues totaled $15.6 million for 2024, which was 4.7% lower than $16.4 million in the prior year. The top line surpassed the consensus estimate of $14.9 million.

EOSE’s FY25 Outlook

Eos Energy expects revenues between $150 million and $190 million for 2025, driven by increased production volume on the company's first revolutionary manufacturing line as staged sub-assembly automation goes into effect.

Eos Energy Stock’s Price Performance

In the past year, EOS Energy’s shares have skyrocketed 255% against the industry’s 10.9% fall.

EOSE’s Zacks Rank

