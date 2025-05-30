Eos Energy Announces Pricing Of Offering Of Common Stock

(RTTNews) - Eos Energy Enterprises (EOSE) announced the pricing of an offering of 18.75 million shares of common stock at a price to the public of $4.00 per share. The offering is expected to close on June 2, 2025. The net proceeds from the offering will be $70.5 million, after deducting underwriting discounts and commissions.

The company also announced the pricing of its previously announced private offering of $225 million aggregate principal amount of 6.75% convertible senior notes due 2030, plus up to an additional $25 million aggregate principal amount of notes that the initial purchasers of the note offering have the option to purchase from the company. The issuance and sale of the notes are scheduled to settle on June 3, 2025.

