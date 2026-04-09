E.ON SE (BIT:1EOAN) Price Target Increased by 10.50% to 19.77

The average one-year price target for E.ON SE (BIT:1EOAN) has been revised to €19.77 / share. This is an increase of 10.50% from the prior estimate of €17.89 dated February 23, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of €15.20 to a high of €24.22 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 0.37% from the latest reported closing price of €19.70 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3 funds or institutions reporting positions in E.ON SE. This is an decrease of 410 owner(s) or 99.27% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1EOAN is 0.17%, an increase of 68.85%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 99.90% to 412K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Generali Investments CEE, investicni spolecnost, a.s. holds 370K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 364K shares , representing an increase of 1.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1EOAN by 5.17% over the last quarter.

Pacer Advisors holds 37K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 29K shares , representing an increase of 21.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1EOAN by 44.82% over the last quarter.

Paradigm Asset Management Co holds 4K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.