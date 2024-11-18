News & Insights

Stocks
EONR

EON Resources reports Q3 revenue $7.4M vs. $5.3M last year

November 18, 2024 — 09:05 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

EON had income from operations of $2.0 million for the third quarter. Net of the non-cash hedging derivative impact, the third quarter had slightly better than break-even operating income for the first time. Net loss for the third quarter ended September 30, 2024, was $3.8 million, which included the impact of non-cash charges of approximately $6.0 million. “Our team has spent the last 12 months working on the infrastructure of our field and has spent a significant amount of time and money modernizing the Grayburg-Jackson field and making it vertically integrated, and we believe it’s now prepared to grow and sustain profitability for many years to come,” said Dante Caravaggio, President and Chief Executive Officer of EON. “We expect our shareholders will reap the benefits over time as production increases and costs are reduced and controlled. The Permian Basin is now at the heart of the U.S. oil industry, and we are in one of the most prolific areas for oil production.”

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on EONR:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

EONR

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.