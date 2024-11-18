EON Resources posts updated investor deck

EON Resources (EONR) posted an updated investor deck and the Q3 2024earnings calldeck to the Company’s website.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>
Read More on EONR:
- EON Resources files to sell 1.85M shares of Class A common stock for holders
- EON Resources completes infrastructure upgrades increasing daily oil production
- 3 Penny Stocks to Watch Now, 10/3/24
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.