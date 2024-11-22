News & Insights

EON Resources Postpones Annual Meeting to December

November 22, 2024 — 05:50 pm EST

EON Resources Inc., an independent energy firm, has postponed its 2024 Annual Meeting of Stockholders to December 10 due to an anticipated lack of quorum. Despite most proposals receiving enough votes, the meeting will now be held online. The company urges shareholders to read the proxy statement and vote by December 9 to ensure participation and minimize costs.

