EON Resources Postpones Annual Meeting to December

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

The latest update is out from EON Resources ( (EONR) ).

EON Resources Inc., an independent energy firm, has postponed its 2024 Annual Meeting of Stockholders to December 10 due to an anticipated lack of quorum. Despite most proposals receiving enough votes, the meeting will now be held online. The company urges shareholders to read the proxy statement and vote by December 9 to ensure participation and minimize costs.

Learn more about EONR stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.