E.ON Q1 Adj. Net Income Rises; Reaffirms FY25 Guidance

(RTTNews) - E.ON SE (EONGY.PK) reported that its adjusted group net income for the first quarter of 2025 rose to 1.3 billion euros from 1.0 billion euros in the previous year.

Quarterly adjusted group EBITDA also increased to 3.2 billion euros from 2.7 billion euros in the prior year. This growth was largely due to higher investments and an improved operating performance.

The company has affirmed its guidance for 2025 and its outlook through 2028. It reaffirmed its investment target of 8.6 billion euros for full-year 2025.

E.ON continues to expect adjusted Group EBITDA to be in a range of 9.6 billion euros to 9.8 billion euros and adjusted group net income of 2.85 billion euros to 3.05 billion euros for fiscal year 2025.

The Annual General Meeting, scheduled for May 15, 2025, will decide on the joint proposal from the Management Board and Supervisory Board to pay out a dividend of 0.55 euros per share for the fiscal year 2024.

E.ON Chief Financial officer Nadia Jakobi said, "…We're keeping our promise to our shareholders to increase the dividend by up to five percent annually."

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.