Is E.ON (EONGY) Stock Outpacing Its Utilities Peers This Year?

The Utilities group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. E.ON SE (EONGY) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

E.ON SE is a member of the Utilities sector. This group includes 106 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #2. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. E.ON SE is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for EONGY's full-year earnings has moved 5.8% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the most recent data, EONGY has returned 50.3% so far this year. In comparison, Utilities companies have returned an average of 8.3%. This means that E.ON SE is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Innergex (INGXF) is another Utilities stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 77.3%.

For Innergex, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 42.2% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, E.ON SE belongs to the Utility - Electric Power industry, a group that includes 60 individual companies and currently sits at #63 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 8.5% so far this year, so EONGY is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns. Innergex is also part of the same industry.

Investors interested in the Utilities sector may want to keep a close eye on E.ON SE and Innergex as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

