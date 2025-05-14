E.ON Confirms Outlook After Higher Q1 Adj. Earnings

(RTTNews) - German utility E.ON SE reported Wednesday a significant increase in its first-quarter adjusted earnings and Group EBITDA with growth in all three core segments. Further, the firm affirmed its guidance for 2025 and its outlook through 2028.

On the XETRA in Germany, E.ON shares were gaining around 1.36 percent to trade at 14.90 euros.

E.ON CFO Nadia Jakobi said, "Our growth trajectory continued seamlessly in the first quarter. We have laid a good foundation for a successful fiscal year 2025 and continued to make substantial progress in driving forward the energy transition. E.ON has a solid financial position and benefits from its strategic focus on energy networks and sustainable customer solutions in Europe.... We fully stand by our guidance for 2025 and our outlook for 2028."

For fiscal 2025, E.ON continues to expect adjusted group net income of 2.85 billion euros to 3.05 billion euros and adjusted Group EBITDA to be in a range of 9.6 billion euros to 9.8 billion euros.

The firm reaffirmed its investment target of 8.6 billion euros for full-year 2025.

The company further said that the Annual General Meeting scheduled for May 15 will decide on the joint proposal from the Management Board and Supervisory Board to pay out a dividend of 0.55 euros per share for the fiscal year 2024, higher than 0.53 euro per share last year.

In the first quarter, E.ON's adjusted Group net income grew 22 percent to 1.3 billion euros from 1.0 billion euros in the previous year.

Adjusted Group EBITDA climbed 18 percent to 3.2 billion euros from 2.7 billion euros in the prior year, largely due to higher investments and an improved operating performance.

The company recorded positive earnings development in all three core segments. In addition, E.ON said it again increased its investments to transform Europe's energy system, thereby providing positive impetus for additional growth.

In the quarter, Energy Networks' adjusted EBITDA increased to 2.1 billion euros from last year's 1.8 billion euros. The positive development mainly reflected a significant increase in investments in energy infrastructure in almost all regions. In addition, higher distributed volume as well as catch-up effects for costs incurred in prior years for network losses positively impacted earnings in some regions.

Energy Retail's adjusted EBITDA grew by around 70 million euros year-over-year to more than 930 million euros. Normalized volume had a positive impact with exceptionally mild temperatures. In the United Kingdom, the good operating performance with business customers also contributed to thr result.

In Energy Infrastructure Solutions, adjusted EBITDA increased 25 percent year-over-year to more than 200 million euros. Weather effects led to earnings growth, along with the the normalization of plant availability in Scandinavia.

