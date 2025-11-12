Markets

E.ON 9-month Adj. Net Income Rises; Confirms 2025 Guidance

November 12, 2025 — 01:22 am EST

(RTTNews) - E.ON (EOAN.DE) reported that its nine month adjusted Group net income was 2.3 billion euros compared to 2.2 billion euros, prior year. Adjusted EBITDA increased to 7.4 billion euros from 6.7 billion euros.

E.ON reaffirmed guidance for full-year 2025 and continues to expect adjusted EBITDA of 9.6 to 9.8 billion euros, and adjusted net income of 2.85 to 3.05 billion euros.

Nadia Jakobi, CFO of E.ON, said: "Our nine-month results confirm that we are on track to achieve our ambitious full-year targets."

