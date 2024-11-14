News & Insights

E.ON 9-month Adj. Net Income Down; Reaffirms FY Outlook

November 14, 2024 — 01:20 am EST

(RTTNews) - E.ON SE (EONGY.PK) report that its adjusted group net income for the first nine months of fiscal year 2024 declined to 2.2 billion euros from last year's 2.9 billion euros.

Adjusted Group EBITDA of about 6.7 billion euros for the first nine months of 2024 was below the prior-year figure of 7.8 billion euros.

The company affirmed its full-year 2024 guidance. It still projects adjusted Group EBITDA to be in the range of 8.8 billion euros - 9.0 billion euros and adjusted group net income of 2.8 billion euros - 3.0 billion euros.

Between 2024 and 2028, E.ON plans to invest a total of 42 billion euros in the energy transition across Europe and thus in a secure, competitive, and sustainable energy system.

