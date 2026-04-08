EOG Resources (XTRA:EO5) Price Target Increased by 18.12% to 134.96

The average one-year price target for EOG Resources (XTRA:EO5) has been revised to 134,96 € / share. This is an increase of 18.12% from the prior estimate of 114,26 € dated February 23, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 100,63 € to a high of 175,95 € / share. The average price target represents an increase of 9.82% from the latest reported closing price of 122,90 € / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,521 funds or institutions reporting positions in EOG Resources. This is an decrease of 1,068 owner(s) or 41.25% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EO5 is 0.19%, an increase of 50.47%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 24.31% to 499,071K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital World Investors holds 40,608K shares representing 7.58% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 54,908K shares , representing a decrease of 35.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EO5 by 31.04% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 33,947K shares representing 6.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 32,971K shares , representing an increase of 2.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EO5 by 1.05% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 24,418K shares representing 4.56% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 24,927K shares , representing a decrease of 2.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EO5 by 9.74% over the last quarter.

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 19,989K shares representing 3.73% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,617K shares , representing an increase of 1.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EO5 by 7.11% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 13,047K shares representing 2.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,951K shares , representing an increase of 0.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EO5 by 8.71% over the last quarter.

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