EOG Resources Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (13 Ratings)

Ratings for EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) were provided by 13 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 3 7 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 2 0 0 2M Ago 2 2 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 4 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $145.0, a high estimate of $167.00, and a low estimate of $115.00. A decline of 3.53% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive EOG Resources. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Neal Dingmann Truist Securities Lowers Hold $115.00 $130.00 Josh Silverstein UBS Lowers Buy $154.00 $167.00 Devin McDermott Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $132.00 $134.00 Arun Jayaram JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $135.00 $143.00 Biju Perincheril Susquehanna Lowers Positive $158.00 $159.00 Josh Silverstein UBS Raises Buy $167.00 $166.00 Mark Lear Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $147.00 $154.00 Josh Silverstein UBS Lowers Buy $166.00 $169.00 Biju Perincheril Susquehanna Raises Positive $159.00 $155.00 Neal Dingmann Truist Securities Lowers Hold $130.00 $136.00 Bob Brackett Bernstein Lowers Market Perform $125.00 $139.00 Paul Cheng Scotiabank Lowers Sector Perform $150.00 $155.00 Scott Hanold RBC Capital Maintains Sector Perform $147.00 $147.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to EOG Resources. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of EOG Resources compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of EOG Resources's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of EOG Resources's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About EOG Resources

EOG Resources is an oil and gas producer with acreage in several US shale plays, primarily in the Permian Basin and the Eagle Ford. At the end of 2023, it reported net proven reserves of 4.5 billion barrels of oil equivalent. Net production averaged roughly 985,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2023 at a ratio of 71% oil and natural gas liquids and 29% natural gas.

Key Indicators: EOG Resources's Financial Health

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, EOG Resources showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 10.42% as of 30 June, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Energy sector.

Net Margin: EOG Resources's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 28.03%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 5.85%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): EOG Resources's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 3.75% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: EOG Resources's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.14, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

