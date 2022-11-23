EOG Resources responds to fire at Loving County, Texas, drilling site

Nov 23 (Reuters) - U.S. shale operator EOG Resources EOG.N on Wednesday said it was responding to a fire at a drilling site in Loving County, Texas, that occurred on Tuesday evening.

EOG said one person sustained non-life threatening injuries due to the fire. The company said the immediate area around the site was secure and that it was "working with its contractors and local authorities to extinguish the fire and further secure the well."

(Reporting by Liz Hampton in Denver)

