US Markets
EOG

EOG Resources responds to fire at Loving County, Texas, drilling site

November 23, 2022 — 12:29 pm EST

Written by Liz Hampton for Reuters ->

Nov 23 (Reuters) - U.S. shale operator EOG Resources EOG.N on Wednesday said it was responding to a fire at a drilling site in Loving County, Texas, that occurred on Tuesday evening.

EOG said one person sustained non-life threatening injuries due to the fire. The company said the immediate area around the site was secure and that it was "working with its contractors and local authorities to extinguish the fire and further secure the well."

(Reporting by Liz Hampton in Denver)

((Liz.Hampton@thomsonreuters.com; +1 832 571 8115; Reuters Messaging: Reuters Messaging: liz.hampton.reuters@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

EOG

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.