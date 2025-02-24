EOG Resources Reports After the Close on 2/27 -- Options Contracts Expire the Next Day

According to NextEarningsDate.com, the EOG Resources (NYSE: EOG) EOG next earnings date is projected to be 2/27 after the close, with earnings estimates of $2.55/share on $5.96 Billion of revenue. Looking back, the recent EOG Resources earnings history looks like this:

Period Earnings Date Earnings Q3 2024 11/7/2024 2.890 Q2 2024 8/1/2024 3.160 Q1 2024 5/2/2024 2.820 Q4 2023 2/22/2024 3.070 Q3 2023 11/2/2023 3.440

The company has an impressive long-term earnings per share chart:

And with equally impressive revenue growth:

But earnings reports can often uniquely bring abrupt volatility to a stock, in either direction, as investors digest the fundamental details. And that volatility can be a stock options trader's dream come true — so such traders will be interested to know that EOG Resources has options available that expire February 28th.

Visit StockOptionsChannel.com to investigate the EOG options chain on either the puts side or the call side, for further ideas.

EOG Resources's current dividend yield is 2.93%, with the following EOG Resources Dividend History. Also, dividend investors should check out the following ideas for Top Dividends and Monthly Dividend Paying Stocks.

Also see:

 PACR Videos

 BROG market cap history

 CBFV market cap history



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.