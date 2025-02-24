News & Insights

EOG Resources Reports After the Close on 2/27 -- Options Contracts Expire the Next Day

February 24, 2025 — 02:54 pm EST

February 24, 2025

According to NextEarningsDate.com, the EOG Resources (NYSE: EOG) EOG next earnings date is projected to be 2/27 after the close, with earnings estimates of $2.55/share on $5.96 Billion of revenue. Looking back, the recent EOG Resources earnings history looks like this:

PeriodEarnings DateEarnings
Q3 202411/7/20242.890
Q2 20248/1/20243.160
Q1 20245/2/20242.820
Q4 20232/22/20243.070
Q3 202311/2/20233.440

The company has an impressive long-term earnings per share chart:

And with equally impressive revenue growth:

But earnings reports can often uniquely bring abrupt volatility to a stock, in either direction, as investors digest the fundamental details. And that volatility can be a stock options trader's dream come true — so such traders will be interested to know that EOG Resources has options available that expire February 28th.

Visit StockOptionsChannel.com to investigate the EOG options chain on either the puts side or the call side, for further ideas.

EOG Resources's current dividend yield is 2.93%, with the following EOG Resources Dividend History. Also, dividend investors should check out the following ideas for Top Dividends and Monthly Dividend Paying Stocks.

