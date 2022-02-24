EOG Resources Q4 Profit Increases, but misses estimates

(RTTNews) - EOG Resources (EOG) revealed a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year but missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $1.99 billion, or $3.39 per share. This compares with $0.34 billion, or $0.58 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, EOG Resources reported adjusted earnings of $1.81 billion or $3.09 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $3.19 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 103.4% to $6.04 billion from $2.97 billion last year.

EOG Resources earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $1.99 Bln. vs. $0.34 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $3.39 vs. $0.58 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $3.19 -Revenue (Q4): $6.04 Bln vs. $2.97 Bln last year.

