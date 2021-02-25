EOG Resources Q4 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - EOG Resources (EOG) reported a profit for fourth quarter that fell from last year.

The company's earnings totaled $337.47 million, or $0.58 per share. This compares with $636.52 million, or $1.10 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, EOG Resources reported adjusted earnings of $411.49 million or $0.71 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.35 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 31.2% to $2.97 billion from $4.32 billion last year.

EOG Resources earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $411.49 Mln. vs. $786.89 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.71 vs. $1.35 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.35 -Revenue (Q4): $2.97 Bln vs. $4.32 Bln last year.

