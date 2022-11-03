EOG Resources Q3 Profit Increases, but misses estimates

(RTTNews) - EOG Resources (EOG) announced earnings for its third quarter that increased from last year but missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $2.85 billion, or $4.86 per share. This compares with $1.09 billion, or $1.88 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, EOG Resources reported adjusted earnings of $2.18 billion or $3.71 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $3.73 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 59.1% to $7.59 billion from $4.77 billion last year.

EOG Resources earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $2.85 Bln. vs. $1.09 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $4.86 vs. $1.88 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $3.73 -Revenue (Q3): $7.59 Bln vs. $4.77 Bln last year.

