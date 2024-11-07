EOG Resources Q3 Profit Decreases, But Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - EOG Resources (EOG) reported earnings for third quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $1.67 billion, or $2.95 per share. This compares with $2.03 billion, or $3.48 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, EOG Resources reported adjusted earnings of $1.64 million or $2.89 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.77 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 4.0% to $5.965 billion from $6.212 billion last year.

EOG Resources earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $1.67 Bln. vs. $2.03 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $2.95 vs. $3.48 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $5.965 Bln vs. $6.212 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.