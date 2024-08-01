EOG Resources Q2 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - EOG Resources (EOG) released a profit for its second quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $1.690 billion, or $2.95 per share. This compares with $1.553 billion, or $2.66 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, EOG Resources reported adjusted earnings of $1.807 billion or $3.16 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.96 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 8.1% to $6.025 billion from $5.573 billion last year.

EOG Resources earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $1.690 Bln. vs. $1.553 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $2.95 vs. $2.66 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $6.025 Bln vs. $5.573 Bln last year.

