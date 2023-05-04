EOG Resources Q1 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - EOG Resources (EOG) reported earnings for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $2.02 billion, or $3.45 per share. This compares with $390 million, or $0.67 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, EOG Resources reported adjusted earnings of $1.58 billion or $2.69 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.48 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 51.8% to $6.04 billion from $3.98 billion last year.

EOG Resources earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $2.02 Bln. vs. $390 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $3.45 vs. $0.67 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $2.48 -Revenue (Q1): $6.04 Bln vs. $3.98 Bln last year.

