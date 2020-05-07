EOG Resources Q1 adjusted earnings Miss Estimates

(RTTNews) - EOG Resources (EOG) reported earnings for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year.

The company's earnings totaled $9.81 million, or $0.02 per share. This compares with $635.43 million, or $1.10 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, EOG Resources reported adjusted earnings of $318.03 million or $0.55 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.66 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 16.3% to $4.72 billion from $4.06 billion last year.

EOG Resources earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q1): $318.03 Mln. vs. $689.34 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.55 vs. $1.19 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.66 -Revenue (Q1): $4.72 Bln vs. $4.06 Bln last year.

