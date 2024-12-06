EOG Resources put volume heavy and directionally bearish

Bearish flow noted in EOG Resources (EOG) with 3,675 puts trading, or 1.6x expected. Most active are 12/6 weekly 128 puts and 12/13 weekly 123 puts, with total volume in those strikes near 2,600 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 1.52, while ATM IV is up over 1 point on the day. Earnings are expected on February 27th.

