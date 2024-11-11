EOG Resources price target raised to $140 from $137 at Barclays

Barclays raised the firm’s price target on EOG Resources (EOG) to $140 from $137 and keeps an Equal Weight rating on the shares. EOG delivered “another strong quarter all around” and the bigger positive is the new stance on optimal capital structure which suggests capacity to return 100% or more of free cash flow at least in the near-to-medium term, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

