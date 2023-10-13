News & Insights

EOG Resources Moves Up In Analyst Rankings, Passing DTE Energy

In a study of analyst recommendations at the major brokerages, for the underlying components of the S&P 500, EOG Resources, Inc. (Symbol: EOG) has taken over the #50 spot from DTE Energy Co (Symbol: DTE), according to ETF Channel. Below is a chart of EOG Resources, Inc. versus DTE Energy Co plotting their respective rank within the S&P 500 over time (EOG plotted in blue; DTE plotted in green):

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

Below is a three month price history chart comparing the stock performance of EOG vs. DTE:

EOG,DTE Relative Performance Chart

EOG is currently trading up about 3.5%, while DTE is up about 1.1% midday Friday.

