Oil
EOG

EOG Resources misses fourth-quarter profit estimates

Credit: REUTERS/Aizhu Chen

February 23, 2023 — 04:19 pm EST

Written by Arshreet Singh for Reuters ->

Feb 23 (Reuters) - U.S. shale oil firm EOG Resources Inc EOG.N on Thursday posted quarterly profit that missed Wall Street expectations, as demand for crude and prices came under pressure amid concerns of a global economic slowdown.

The Houston, Texas-based company reported an adjusted profit of $3.30 per share for the three months ended Dec. 31, compared with analysts' estimate of $3.37 per share, according to Refinitiv data.

(Reporting by Arshreet Singh; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

((Arshreet.Singh@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: https://twitter.com/Arshreets;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
OilUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

EOG

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.