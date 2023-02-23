EOG Resources misses fourth-quarter profit estimates

Feb 23 (Reuters) - U.S. shale oil firm EOG Resources Inc EOG.N on Thursday posted quarterly profit that missed Wall Street expectations, as demand for crude and prices came under pressure amid concerns of a global economic slowdown.

The Houston, Texas-based company reported an adjusted profit of $3.30 per share for the three months ended Dec. 31, compared with analysts' estimate of $3.37 per share, according to Refinitiv data.

(Reporting by Arshreet Singh; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

