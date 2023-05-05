News & Insights

US Markets
EOG

EOG Resources may delay some Dorado gas wells in Texas due to low prices

Credit: REUTERS/Aizhu Chen

May 05, 2023 — 10:48 am EDT

Written by Liz Hampton for Reuters ->

Adds details on well costs, share price

DENVER, May 5 (Reuters) - U.S. shale producer EOG Resources EOG.N on Friday said it may delay some well completions in its Dorado natural gas play in Texas due to a low price environment.

Natural gas prices tumbled around 50% at the start of this year. On Friday Henry Hub futures were trading around $2.13 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) NGc1.

The company said that well costs should increase no more than 10% this year compared to 2022 as oilfield inflation has shown signs of leveling off.

Shares of EOG were up 4.3% to $116.11 in early trading.

(Reporting by Liz Hampton in Denver)

((Liz.Hampton@thomsonreuters.com; +1 832 571 8115; Reuters Messaging: Reuters Messaging: liz.hampton.reuters@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

EOG

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.