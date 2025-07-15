EOG Resources Insider Sells 10,640 Shares

Jeffrey R. Leitzell, EVP & COO of EOG Resources, Inc.(NYSE:EOG), executed a sale of 10,640 shares valued at ~$1.27 million, following an exercise or conversion of derivative security under Rule 16b-3, as detailed in the Form 4 filed on July 2, 2025.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares Sold 10,640 Transaction Value $1.27 million (insider transaction value as reported in SEC Form 4 filed on July 2, 2025) Post-Transaction Shares 45,737 Post-Transaction Value $5.57 million Price vs. MA50 4.91% (price vs. 50-day moving average as of July 10, 2025) Price vs. MA200 (0.45)% (price vs. 200-day moving average as of July 10, 2025) YTD Performance (0.59)% (1-year change on a calendar year basis)

Key questions

How does the size of this sale compare to the insider's historical trading activity?

This transaction of 10,640 shares, filed on July 2, 2025, is substantially above Leitzell Jeffrey R.'s historical median trade of 796 shares and 75th percentile trade of 4,630 shares, indicating an unusually large sale relative to prior activity.

What is the insider's ownership position following the transaction?

After the transaction, Mr. Leitzell holds 45,737 shares, representing approximately 0.0084% of outstanding shares, with a market value of approximately $5.57 million as of July 10, 2025.

At what price relative to recent trading averages was the sale executed?

As of July 10, 2025, the stock price is 4.91% above the 50-day moving average and 0.45% below the 200-day moving average, suggesting the sale occurred near the upper end of short-term trading ranges.

What is the broader market context for the transaction?

EOG Resources shares have declined 0.59% over the past year as of July 10, 2025, reflecting flat performance amid sector volatility in oil & gas exploration & production (E&P).

Company overview

Metric Value Market Capitalization $66.44 billion Revenue (TTM) $23.38 billion Net Income (TTM) $6.08 billion Dividend Yield 3.01%

Company snapshot

EOG Resources is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company with operations in North America and Trinidad and Tobago. The company produces and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids with principal operations in New Mexico, Texas, and Trinidad and Tobago. The company has a large reserve base and conducts oil and gas exploration and production.

Foolish take

Investors often consider insider selling as a negative sign, but that’s not always the case as insiders have many reasons to sell shares. For example, an insider may exercise or convert derivative securities and sell underlying shares right away for compensation or taxation purposes, none of which are linked to the company’s prospects. That’s perhaps the only valid reasoning behind EOG Resources’ chief operating officer’s recent share sale since the oil company is on a solid footing and about to make a big growth leap.

EOG Resources’ focus on low-cost production has driven its cash flows higher over the years. In 2024, the oil and gas giant earned $6.4 billion in net income and generated $5.4 billion in free cash flow (FCF). EOG Resources is also an incredible dividend stock, with a 27-year streak of regular dividend payments and an eight-year streak of consecutive dividend increases. It has also paid special dividends in between to meet management’s goal of returning at least 70% annual FCF to shareholders.

EOG Resources believes it can generate incremental FCF worth $12 billion at West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude oil price of $65 per barrel between 2024 and 2026. That could go up to as much as $22 billion at $85 WTI. If that isn’t impressive enough, EOG Resources is also all set to acquire Encino Acquisition Partners for $5.6 billion to build a presence in Utica and believes the acquisition can boost its FCF by 9%.

Glossary

EVP & COO:Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, senior roles responsible for company operations and strategy.

Derivative security:A financial instrument whose value is based on an underlying asset, such as stock options or warrants.

Rule 16b-3:An SEC regulation allowing certain insider transactions, like option exercises, without triggering short-swing profit rules.

Form 4:A required SEC filing disclosing insider trades by company officers, directors, or significant shareholders.

Insider transaction:A trade involving a company’s shares by its executives, directors, or major shareholders.

Moving average (MA50, MA200):The average stock price over the past 50 or 200 days, used to identify trends.

Post-transaction shares:The number of shares an insider owns after completing a reported trade.

75th percentile trade:A trade size larger than 75% of previous trades by the same insider, indicating an unusually large transaction.

Outstanding shares:Total shares of a company’s stock currently held by all shareholders, including insiders and the public.

YTD Performance:Year-to-date performance; the percentage change in a stock’s value since the start of the calendar year.

Hydrocarbons:Organic compounds made of hydrogen and carbon, such as oil and natural gas, used as energy sources.

Dividend yield:Annual dividend income expressed as a percentage of the stock’s current price.

Neha Chamaria has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends EOG Resources. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.