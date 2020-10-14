Dividends
EOG

EOG Resources, Inc. (EOG) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 15, 2020

Contributor
NASDAQ.com
Published

EOG Resources, Inc. (EOG) will begin trading ex-dividend on October 15, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.375 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 30, 2020. Shareholders who purchased EOG prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that EOG has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $38.64, the dividend yield is 3.88%.

The previous trading day's last sale of EOG was $38.64, representing a -56.85% decrease from the 52 week high of $89.54 and a 43.11% increase over the 52 week low of $27.00.

EOG is a part of the Energy sector, which includes companies such as Total SE (TOT) and PetroChina Company Limited (PTR). EOG's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.61. Zacks Investment Research reports EOG's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -86.82%, compared to an industry average of -40.5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the EOG Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to EOG through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have EOG as a top-10 holding:

  • iShares Trust (IEO)
  • VanEck Vectors Unconventional Oil & Gas ETF (FRAK)
  • Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration &Production ETF (PXE)
  • First Trust Natural Gas ETF (FCG)
  • First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund (FXN).

The top-performing ETF of this group is FXN with an decrease of -8.68% over the last 100 days. IEO has the highest percent weighting of EOG at 9.73%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

EOG

Latest Companies Videos

    Investing Strategies: CrowdStrike CEO On Security Software Leadership, 'Work From Anywhere' Trend

    CrowdStrike is a leader in the security software industry group, boasting superior fundamentals and technical action.

    Oct 5, 2020

    Explore Dividends

    Explore

    Most Popular