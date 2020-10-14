EOG Resources, Inc. (EOG) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 15, 2020

EOG Resources, Inc. (EOG) will begin trading ex-dividend on October 15, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.375 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 30, 2020. Shareholders who purchased EOG prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that EOG has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $38.64, the dividend yield is 3.88%.

The previous trading day's last sale of EOG was $38.64, representing a -56.85% decrease from the 52 week high of $89.54 and a 43.11% increase over the 52 week low of $27.00.

EOG is a part of the Energy sector, which includes companies such as Total SE (TOT) and PetroChina Company Limited (PTR). EOG's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.61. Zacks Investment Research reports EOG's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -86.82%, compared to an industry average of -40.5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the EOG Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to EOG through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have EOG as a top-10 holding:

iShares Trust (IEO)

VanEck Vectors Unconventional Oil & Gas ETF (FRAK)

Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration &Production ETF (PXE)

First Trust Natural Gas ETF (FCG)

First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund (FXN).

The top-performing ETF of this group is FXN with an decrease of -8.68% over the last 100 days. IEO has the highest percent weighting of EOG at 9.73%.

