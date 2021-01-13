EOG Resources, Inc. (EOG) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for January 14, 2021

EOG Resources, Inc. (EOG) will begin trading ex-dividend on January 14, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.375 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 29, 2021. Shareholders who purchased EOG prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that EOG has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of EOG was $62.44, representing a -30.27% decrease from the 52 week high of $89.54 and a 131.26% increase over the 52 week low of $27.00.

EOG is a part of the Energy sector, which includes companies such as Total SE (TOT) and Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras (PBR). EOG's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.52. Zacks Investment Research reports EOG's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -79.5%, compared to an industry average of -34.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the EOG Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to EOG through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have EOG as a top-10 holding:

VanEck Vectors Unconventional Oil & Gas ETF (FRAK)

Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration &Production ETF (PXE)

SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF (NANR)

Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (FENY)

iShares Trust (IEO).

The top-performing ETF of this group is FRAK with an increase of 33.29% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of EOG at 8.03%.

