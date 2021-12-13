EOG Resources, Inc. (EOG) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 14, 2021

EOG Resources, Inc. (EOG) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 14, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $2 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 30, 2021. Shareholders who purchased EOG prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. At the current stock price of $89.68, the dividend yield is 8.92%.

The previous trading day's last sale of EOG was $89.68, representing a -8.68% decrease from the 52 week high of $98.20 and a 86.06% increase over the 52 week low of $48.20.

EOG is a part of the Energy sector, which includes companies such as Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) and Royal Dutch Shell PLC (RDS.A). EOG's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $5.17. Zacks Investment Research reports EOG's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 501.98%, compared to an industry average of -13.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the eog Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to EOG through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have EOG as a top-10 holding:

iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (IEO)

Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration &Production ETF (PXE)

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (IYE)

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (RYE)

First Trust Natural Gas ETF (FCG).

The top-performing ETF of this group is FCG with an increase of 24.25% over the last 100 days. IEO has the highest percent weighting of EOG at 9.68%.

