EOG Resources, Inc. (EOG) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for April 15, 2021

EOG Resources, Inc. (EOG) will begin trading ex-dividend on April 15, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.412 per share is scheduled to be paid on April 30, 2021. Shareholders who purchased EOG prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 9.87% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $70.4, the dividend yield is 2.34%.

The previous trading day's last sale of EOG was $70.4, representing a -8.74% decrease from the 52 week high of $77.15 and a 125.5% increase over the 52 week low of $31.22.

EOG is a part of the Energy sector, which includes companies such as Total SE (TOT) and PetroChina Company Limited (PTR). EOG's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$1.04. Zacks Investment Research reports EOG's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 272.79%, compared to an industry average of 15.6%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the EOG Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to EOG through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have EOG as a top-10 holding:

VanEck Vectors Unconventional Oil & Gas ETF (FRAK)

John Hancock Multifactor Energy ETF (JHME)

Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration &Production ETF (PXE)

SPDR Select Sector Fund - Energy Select Sector (XLE)

iShares Trust (IEO).

The top-performing ETF of this group is FRAK with an increase of 58% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of EOG at 7.24%.

