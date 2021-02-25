EOG Resources hikes dividend by 10% after profit nearly doubles

Feb 25 (Reuters) - Oil and gas producer EOG Resources Inc EOG.N on Thursday boosted its annual dividend by 10% after its fourth-quarter adjusted profit nearly doubled from the third, helped by a recent recovery in commodity prices.

The Houston-based company's adjusted net income was $411 million, or 71 cents per share, for the quarter ended Dec. 31, compared with a profit of $252 million, or 43 cents per share, in the third quarter.

(Reporting by Rithika Krishna in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((Rithika.Krishna@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.