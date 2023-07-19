EOG Resources (EOG) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, EOG Resources (EOG) closed at $122.44, marking a -0.27% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.24%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.31%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 7.84%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the oil and gas company had gained 11.27% over the past month. This has outpaced the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 0.78% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.39% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from EOG Resources as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be August 3, 2023. In that report, analysts expect EOG Resources to post earnings of $2.46 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 10.22%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $5.5 billion, down 25.69% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $11 per share and revenue of $23.42 billion, which would represent changes of -20.06% and -8.87%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for EOG Resources. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 3.04% lower. EOG Resources currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, EOG Resources is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 11.16. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 8.16, so we one might conclude that EOG Resources is trading at a premium comparatively.

Meanwhile, EOG's PEG ratio is currently 0.39. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States was holding an average PEG ratio of 0.39 at yesterday's closing price.

The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 225, which puts it in the bottom 11% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

