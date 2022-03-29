EOG Resources (EOG) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

EOG Resources (EOG) closed at $120.63 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.19% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.23% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.97%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.44%.

Coming into today, shares of the oil and gas company had gained 5.17% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector gained 7.99%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.69%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from EOG Resources as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be May 5, 2022. In that report, analysts expect EOG Resources to post earnings of $3.01 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 85.8%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $5.46 billion, up 47.76% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $12.59 per share and revenue of $22.41 billion. These totals would mark changes of +46.23% and +20.2%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for EOG Resources should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 6.65% higher. EOG Resources is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, EOG Resources is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 9.6. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 6.51.

Investors should also note that EOG has a PEG ratio of 0.34 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.32 as of yesterday's close.

The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 69, which puts it in the top 28% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free.Discover 5 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.